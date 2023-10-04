The Divine Nine present champions of adversity at Black Org Night 2023

The National Pan-Hellenic Council hosted Black Org Night, an informational gathering accompanied by performances by Black fraternities and sororities, on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

The event showcased Greek life opportunities available to Sacramento State students. Student organizations offered a wide range of services, above all showing the community how they can get involved.

RELATED: The epitome of Black Excellence is showcased at Sac State’s Black Org Night

The Hornet community came together to share identity and culture. Black Greek organizations, including Alpha Phi Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta, Kappa Alpha Psi, Phi Beta Sigma and Zeta Phi Beta displayed their unique histories, breathing life into the everyday college experience.