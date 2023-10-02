Guerillas of Sacramento Ep. 01: 48 Hours of Movie Making Madness With Ethan Eskilson

Guerillas of Sacramento focuses on local filmmaking from diverse perspectives. This week, host Trevor Harris talks with award-winning local filmmaker, Ethan Eskilson. Ethan and Trevor talk about and explore what it takes to complete a film from start to finish in 48 hours that wins hearts and awards.

Related: Hornet Horrors: ‘The Changeling’



Sacramento International Film Festival’s 48 hour film competition brings together local filmmakers looking for a challenge. The goal is to write, shoot and edit a short film, six minutes or less, in 48 hours. With little to no prep before the starting gun, anything can, and will, happen. It is the epitome of shoot-from-the-hip filmmaking.

You can watch Eskilson’s award winning film ‘35 in Dog Years’ below!