Get your cowboy hats and boots ready for the return of Golden Sky

The second annual Golden Sky country music festival returns to Sacramento this weekend.

Golden Sky brings the boot-scootin’ boogie back to Discovery Park one week after the conclusion of the rock festival, Aftershock.

Jon Pardi, Maren Morris, Lainey Wilson, Eric Church and more are set to bring their unique sounds across two stages this Saturday and Sunday. A limited number of tickets to Golden Sky are still available for purchase.

Alongside the weekend’s headliners are old favorites and up-and-comers whose sets will complete the weekend experience at Golden Sky. Here are some of the can’t-miss undercard performances to circle on the schedule this weekend.

Listen if you like: BRELAND, Walker Hayes and Willie Jones

Jack Daniel’s Stage – Saturday – 5:10 p.m.



After releasing his debut album “GOOD TIME” in 2021, songwriter Niko Moon stepped out from behind country music’s saloon doors and entered a lane of his own. After contributing to hits by country music titans like Zac Brown and Rascal Flatts, Moon is adding his own twist to country-pop.

Moon’s most recent performance included his new single “BETTER WITH YOU” and his industry experience and musical prowess helped him cover a handful of songs, including “Margaritaville” by the late Jimmy Buffett.

Listen to: “GOOD TIME,” “ALL THAT WE NEED” and “BETTER WITH YOU”



Listen if you like: Morgan Wallen, Bailey Zimmerman and Chase Rice

Sacramento Stage – Sunday – 5:00 P.M.



A native of Paradise, California, Nate Smith was a victim of the 2018 Camp Fire which caused him to lose his house. The tragedy inspired him to write “One of These Days.” Smith launched onto the country music scene soon after when a performance of his song “Wildfire” went viral on TikTok.

Smith had two tracks go gold and platinum with songs, “Whiskey on you” and “Wreckage.” These songs were on the setlist of his most recent performances alongside a cover of Snow Patrol’s “Chasing Cars.”

Listen to: “Whiskey on you,” “Sleeve” and “Under My Skin”

Listen if you like: Ingrid Andress, Carly Pearce and Gabby Barrett

Jack Daniel’s Stage – Sunday – 3:00 p.m.



Canadian-born “Rebel Child” Tenille Arts is making her Golden Sky debut this Sunday. After performing songs on the popular reality show “The Bachelor” in 2018 and 2019, Arts has continued to find success. Her music mimics a flame, burning through every emotion at 100% effort and never pulling punches.

Love is often the fire that burns brightest, but Arts lights her other topics ablaze with the same amount of flare. Golden Sky attendees can expect to hear many of her Canadian chart-topping songs from her 2021 release “Girl to Girl” and covers from her influences like Lady A.

Listen to: “I Hate This,” “Summer Don’t Go” and “Jealous of Myself”

Listen if you like: Jenna Paulette, Conner Smith and Jordan Davis

Jack Daniel’s Stage – Saturday – 3:35 p.m.



Frank Ray grew up with love for both country and ranchera music inspired by other Hispanic artists like Freddy Fender. After walking away from his job as a police officer, he eventually signed to his current label BRB Music Group/Stoney Creek Records in 2021 where he released “Streetlights.” In the debut single Ray sings in both English and Spanish, showcasing his Hispanic heritage.

Ray entered the top 40 on the Billboard Country with his recent single, “Country’d Look Good on You.” His recent performance included covers of “Como La Flor” by the iconic Selena and “Before the Next Teardrop Falls” by Freddy Fender, alongside his singles,“Streetlights” and “Country’d Look Good on You.”

Listen to: “Streetlights,” “Somebody Else’s Whiskey” and “Wasting Your Words”



Golden Sky will be held at Discovery Park this weekend Oct. 14-15. The band As You Were opens the festival at 1:00 P.M. at Jack Daniel’s Stage.

