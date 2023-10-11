Gallery: Electricity was in the air at Aftershock

Aftershock makes waves for its 11th annual festival held Oct. 5-8 with headliners Korn, Tool, Sleep Token and the iconic 80s band Guns N’ Roses blessing the big Discovery Park stage before they finish off their 2023 tour.

The rock music festival was four long days trekking around in sweat and dirt, bracing 90 degree heat for 12 hours daily, but it was so worth it. Surviving this festival at every turn is a reward in itself as you are swept up into the energy, music and nostalgia of the electric atmosphere.

Over 90 bands that include Avenged Sevenfold, Godsmack and Bad Omens were broken up into groups throughout the weekend with chaos bound to happen. Some of the honorable mentions are:

Lead singer Chris Daughtry, from the band Daughtry, went so hard the speakers blew out mid-set, but luckily got back on track in time for a cover of Journey’s “Separate Ways.” Korn was surprisingly mellow compared to previous Aftershock performances, where multiple mosh pits broke out among the 2019 crowd. This was the case until Jonathan Davis reentered the stage with his beloved bagpipe solo that fans were quick to respond to like a battle signal. Limp Bizkit embraced a cowboy casanova persona as lead singer, Fred Durst, traded in the red backwards cap for a farmer’s hat to perform iconic songs such as “My Generation,” and “Break Stuff.” The festival coordinators underestimated the amount of people who would go to see the masked members of Sleep Token. Though the band was set up at one of the smaller stages, their audience continued to grow throughout the performance. Guns N’ Roses’ multiple shirt changes and guitar solos heightened the anticipation for which classic anthem they were going to transition into next. The group was half an hour late to start, but later performances of “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City” live didn’t disappoint. Tool brought back two songs they haven’t played in awhile, including “Rosetta Stoned.” According to Ultimate Guitar, this is the first time it has been performed with vocals since 2009.

RELATED: These bands will rock your socks off at Aftershock



In attendance showing support for performers were Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Dave Grohl from Foo Fighters.

“The city has invested in bringing not only Aftershock, but the Golden Sky Festival and others,” Steinberg said. “I just couldn’t be happier than to see so many people out here enjoying their passion.”

The Golden Sky Festival is Aftershock’s country alter ego, taking place Oct. 14-15 at Discovery Park. Similar resources for attendees will be available such as the Sobershock booth by the festival entrance on the Garden Highway side.

Harmonium Inc. ‘s Sobershock was led by volunteers Katie Meeker and John Garrity as a safe space for festival goers to get away, find other sober music fans or who need support as they offer group meetings three times a day. This is the first year they have attended Aftershock and the volunteers said they were surprised with the responses so far.

“A couple people we talked to said ‘Where have y’all been? We have needed you at this festival,’” Garrity said. “It has been a pretty overwhelming, but welcoming response and average about 20 people per meeting.”

The group travels to around 25 different festivals including Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, Outside Lands and Lollapalooza to help those in recovery and whoever doesn’t want to use or drink while attending.

Multiple vendors and partners attend Aftershock every year to offer festival attendees the ability to interact with businesses relative to the festival. Some of the vendor booths included an art gallery, Rock Against Racism, Blackcraft Cult and F— Cancer. The food booths at the festival were Drewski’s Dia de los Tacos, Island Noodles and more.

Two BLACKENED Whiskey bartenders at the booth by the Shockwave stage happened to be Sacramento State alumnae. Maleeka Chrichi worked for almost a decade at the festival before graduating college in 2014.

“I love working here, it’s a good time to socialize and have fun,” Chrichi said. “Good bands, good music, good energy.”

Part of the annual fun is attendees showing their creativity through their outfits. Walking from stage to stage there was an array of character sightings that had attendees playing I SPY.

Some standout costumes from the weekend were variations of corn on the cob for Korn, a bride from the Guns N’ Roses music video, Spider-Punk taking a break from the multiverse to headbang and some mary-jane fairy godmothers dressed as mushrooms.

The mushroom costumes were worn by two women, Roxy Reyes and her partner. Reyes is a medically discharged veteran six months postoperative from knee replacement surgery who has been attending the festival with her partner for over a decade. They handed out goodies and attended to represent concert-goers with disabilities.

“I do my best to be my best physical and emotional self so I can give back to the community,” Reyes said.

Merchandise for previous Aftershock festivals and the 2023 selection are available online even after the festival has ended. Shirts, hats, pants, etc. can all be found on the promoter Danny Wimmer’s website for DW Presents.

Next year’s Aftershock dates have been announced as Oct. 10-13, 2024 and will be hosted at Discovery Park.