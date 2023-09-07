STINGER SOUND SESSIONS: Heron Rana delivers the grooves with a blend of hip-hop, jazz and brazilian-inspired rhythms

Heron Rana lays down some tasty saxophone on top of her blend of hip-hop and jazz at The State Hornet for Stinger Sound Sessions.

Rana (vocals/saxophone/beatmaking) touches down in the newsroom before returning to Brazil. Catch this exclusive set before she leaves!

Tap into themes of sisterhood with songs like “Girlfriends” and “Bitches” or let a message of acceptance envelope you in “We All Love.”

Rana’s songs are greatly inspired by her personal experiences and time spent in Brazil as a musician and street performer.

Follow her on Instagram at @heron_rana, and Spotify to stay up-to-date with new music and shows. You can also support her on Bandcamp here.

Video recorded by Cristian Gonzalez and Jacob Garcia Rodriguez