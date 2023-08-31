STINGER SOUND SESSIONS: The Ruby Woos dominate with rock, pop and pop-rock tunes

All female rock band The Ruby Woos joins us for the fifth edition of Stinger Sound Sessions.

Barb Hannelly(vocals/bass), Nicki Kangas(guitar), Danielle Driscoll(drums/musical saw/keyboard/backing vocals) and Joey Miller(keyboards/drums/percussion) rock the newsroom with an energetic blend of pop, rock and punk to kick off the semester.

The group pays homage to the history of male full frontal nudity in “Burt Reynolds” and offers a grittier take on Beyonce’s “Haunted” that employs the use of a musical saw.

The Ruby Woos will be hosting Spinal Sac–a tribute to Spinal Tap–at The Starlet Room on Friday, Oct. 13 along with other Sacramento bands.

Follow The Ruby Woos on Instagram at @therubywoos and Spotify to stay up-to-date with new music and shows. You can also support them on Bandcamp.

Video recorded by Cristian Gonzalez and Jacob Peterson.