STINGER SOUND SESSIONS: Mother Muerte hypnotize with their fusion of cumbia, metal and rock

Enigmatic duo Mother Muerte joins us for the latest installation of Stinger Sound Sessions.

Chelsea Salanoa(vocals/guitar) and Jose Cadenas(drums/percussion) grace the newsroom with a gritty fusion of cumbia, metal and 60s blues-inspired riffs and rhythms.

The two-piece performs an assortment of unreleased music and hopes to put together some new recordings before the end of the year. Fans can look forward to the energetic rhythms and cumbia-like guitars of “Rio Azul” and the soothing chords of “Mátame.”

Listeners can see Mother Muerte live at Sacramento venues like Old Ironsides, The Golden Bear and Cafe Colonial. Their next show is Friday at Cafe Colonial with Spain’s Mohama Saz and Sacramento’s Los Sindes.

Follow Mother Muerte on Instagram at @mothermuerte to stay up-to-date with new music and shows.

Video recorded by Cristian Gonzalez and Jacob Peterson.