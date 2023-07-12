BREAKING: CSU Board of Trustees announces new Chancellor

The California State University Board of Trustees has announced Mildred García will be the 11th Chancellor of the CSU during an open session Wednesday morning.

García currently serves as the president of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities. Previously, she was the president of CSU Fullerton and CSU Dominguez Hills.

“I am so honored, humbled and excited to serve you as the next chancellor,” García said. “I vow to work alongside you, the amazing faculty and staff, presidents and vice chancellors to lift the CSU to even higher heights.”

According to the CSU’s official website, García is scheduled to assume her role as chancellor on Oct. 1.

The selection comes after a months-long search following the resignation of former chancellor Joseph Castro in February 2022. Jolene Koester was selected as the interim chancellor in May 2022.

“I am extremely happy the Board of Trustees picked someone involved in the CSU system and understands the diversity of the CSU system,” Sacramento State ASI President Nataly Andrade-Dominguez said. “I think she’s going to make a great chancellor.”

Andrade-Dominguez said she hopes García will take the student voice into consideration in the various issues facing CSU students, especially in regard to issues like proposed increases in student tuition. She also said it was important to her as a Latina to see García selected as the first Latina chancellor.

“Every time I see a Latina get into office, it hits home,” Andrade-Dominguez said. “It’s amazing to see someone who looks like me striving.”

Sac State President Robert Nelsen was also optimistic about García’s new position, saying she was a trusted leader.

“She is CSU through and through,” Nelsen said. “She understands us, and she will lead us to even greater heights.”

Following the announcement, the board then voted on what García’s salary and compensation would be. The proposed numbers were an annual salary of $795,000, an annual deferred compensation of $80,000 and an annual housing allowance of $96,000.

While the board members supported García as the best pick for the position, they were more divided on the proposed compensation. While the salary was ultimately approved, many on the board pointed out the new chancellor was likely being underpaid relative to her duties.

“I think as significant as this salary is, we’re underpaying the chancellor select,” Vice Chair of the Board Jack Clarke said. “I hope the remainder of this board will do what it needs to do to bring this university to the place where it needs to be.”

Others, like board member Douglas Faigan, stated they believed the recommended salary was too high in light of recent talks regarding raising tuition for students. Anne Luna, the president of the California Faculty Association’s Sacramento chapter, said the CFA was dismayed by the “exorbitant” salary and compensation package.

“This is particularly outrageous as the CSU Trustees are currently proposing rolling 6% annual tuition hikes with no end date,” Luna said. “Simultaneously, students, faculty, and staff are struggling with deteriorating facilities, sky-high inflation, stagnant wages and austerity measures.”