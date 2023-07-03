Hot hits for summer
A top ten list of songs to listen to
Some song suggestions may contain themes and language not appropriate for all ages.
Summer, summer, summer is finally here Hornets!
School is officially out! It’s time for students to empty their backpacks, grab their sunscreen and jam out.
Who is ready to upgrade their summer playlist?
Here are 10 songs everyone needs to listen to in the summertime when the weather is hot:
1. ‘Surfin’ U.S.A.’ -The Beach Boys
It’s time to hit the waves! For anyone who loves to surf, this is the perfect song to listen to.
The classic surfer-rock song “Surfin USA” was released in 1989 by The Beach Boys and provides a collection of different locations to surf.
Primarily based on the west coast, listeners can take a summer-surfing trip from home as The Beach Boys sing each location.
2. ‘Can I Call You Tonight?’ – Dayglow
Dayglow expresses his frustration by conveying emotion and intentions in this breezy summer tune. Hence, why he wants to call the person and help determine what’s real.
Students have many decisions to make in life, whether it’s related to school or their personal lives. This song is the go-to listen to help anyone clear the mind and have an outlet to express their emotions.
3. ‘Walking On Sunshine’ – Katrina & The Waves
“Walking On Sunshine” is the perfect song to help lift students’ spirits this summer! So many positive things are happening during this season and this song conveys the meaning of an individual experiencing that extreme feeling of happiness.
I highly recommend listening to this nostalgic, upbeat song to brighten the mood. It’s a foot-tapping song no one can resist smiling and dancing.
4. ‘Anything You Want’- JAWNY
This song will give listeners anything they want, which is a good time! ‘’Anything You Want’ delivers an upbeat funk that many listeners can enjoy. It creates the nostalgic feeling of being a teenager during the summer time.
In this track, JAWNY expresses his undevoted love to someone and promises to make them happy, an ideal summer-tune setup.
Add this Indie rock song into the rotation to bring a funky vibe to any summer playlist.
5. ‘Summertime Blues’ – Eddie Cochran
Got a case of the summer blues? This song tells the story of a boy wanting to go out with his girlfriend but his parents won’t let him use the car since he didn’t go to work.
This song can resonate with many listeners, many students are separated from their friends and partners during summer break and it can be very frustrating and lonely.
I encourage anyone experiencing the old case of summer blues to listen to this song.
6. ‘California Gurls’ -Katy Perry and Snoop Dog
This song is the national anthem of summer and a lively pop song to play at the beach.
“California Gurls” was released in 2010 in Katy Perry’s album “Teenage Dream.” Perry reported to MTV that this song was an answer to Jay Z and Alica Keys’ “Empire State Of Mind”
Perry said she was jealous of the attention the East Coast was receiving and created a song to put California in the spotlight.
Now is the perfect time to blast this song, so make this summer unforgettable while jamming out with Katy Perry!
7. ‘I Ain’t Worried’ – OneRepublic
Now that school is over, there is less to worry about! “I Ain’t Worried” is about not worrying about time and living in the moment. OneRepublic released this song in 2022 and was shown in theaters in the movie “Top Gun: Maverick.” This was one of the biggest summer blockbusters last year.
This is a perfect song to help students let go of their worries. It’s time to take a break and relax!
8. Do You Believe In Magic?’ – The Lovin’ Spoonful
This two-minute American classic rock song is about the declaration of appreciating the little things in life. The title “Do You Believe In Magic?” sets the tone of the song.
For many people, the uplifting tone of this song will blast them back into time. This song is a timeless classic and needs to be added to all summer playlists.
9. ‘School’s Out’- Alice Cooper
It’s time for students to empty their backpacks and jump in the pool cause school’s out!
This rock song from 1972 is about the academic year coming to a close and is perfect for graduating Hornets to listen to. “School’s Out” indicates that the academic year has not only come to an end for the summer, but forever.
10. ‘Summer Soft’- Stevie Wonder
This R&B tune takes listeners through the journey of finding love and grieving loss. Listening to this song teaches the listener that change can be beautiful and bittersweet as Stevie Wonder tells the story of the seasons passing.
Many graduating students are enduring the end of their college careers and are now going through the bittersweet grief of starting their lives without academics.
Why not kick off that final summer of college, or first summer of freedom, with Stevie Wonder and the rest of The State Hornet’s summer vibes?
Madelaine Church joined the State Hornet in the spring semester of 2021 as a multimedia staffer during her first year of college. She took three semesters off and is now back! She is a journalism major in her third year of college. Madelaine specializes and hopes to pursue a career in photography, media and social media.