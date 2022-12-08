BREAKING: Troy Taylor reportedly named finalist for Stanford football head coaching job

Sac State head coach Troy Taylor talks with referees on the sideline Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Hornet Stadium. Taylor was reportedly named one of two finalists to become the newest Stanford head coach.

Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor has been named a finalist for the Stanford head coaching job; a decision will be made within the next few days, first reported by The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel.

Taylor was named one of two finalists alongside former NFL head coach Jason Garrett. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, no decision has been made at Stanford but one is expected in the upcoming days.

Thamel also reported Taylor paid a visit to Stanford’s Palo Alto campus this week, showing how serious the interest is on both sides. Sports Illustrated confirmed the reports.

Sources: Former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett and Sacramento State coach Troy Taylor have emerged as Stanford’s top coaching targets, confirming @slmandel report. Taylor visited campus earlier in the week and Garrett had a visit slated later in the week, per ESPN sources. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 8, 2022

Taylor, as the Hornets’ head coach, led Sac State on their best stretch in program history, earning the school’s first ever FCS playoff appearances, winning their first playoff game and their first undefeated regular season.

In the past, Taylor has told the Sacramento Bee’s Joe Davidson he had “no intention” of leaving Sac State.

As the Hornets host Incarnate Word this Friday in the program’s first FCS quarterfinal appearance, the future of Sac State football is murky.

Sac State Athletics declined to comment at this time.

Sac State is scheduled to play against Stanford next season on Sept.16, 2023.