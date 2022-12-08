BREAKING: Troy Taylor reportedly named finalist for Stanford football head coaching job

Taylor visited the Palo Alto campus this week

Sac+State+head+coach+Troy+Taylor+talks+with+referees+on+the+sideline+Saturday%2C+Nov.+23%2C+2019%2C+at+Hornet+Stadium.+Taylor+was+reportedly+named+one+of+two+finalists+to+become+the+newest+Stanford+head+coach.%0A

Shaun Holkko

Sac State head coach Troy Taylor talks with referees on the sideline Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Hornet Stadium. Taylor was reportedly named one of two finalists to become the newest Stanford head coach.

Jack Freeman, Football Beat Writer
December 8, 2022

Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor has been named a finalist for the Stanford head coaching job; a decision will be made within the next few days, first reported by The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel.

Taylor was named one of two finalists alongside former NFL head coach Jason Garrett. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, no decision has been made at Stanford but one is expected in the upcoming days.

Thamel also reported Taylor paid a visit to Stanford’s Palo Alto campus this week, showing how serious the interest is on both sides. Sports Illustrated confirmed the reports.

 

 

 

Taylor, as the Hornets’ head coach, led Sac State on their best stretch in program history, earning the school’s first ever FCS playoff appearances, winning their first playoff game and their first undefeated regular season.

In the past, Taylor has told the Sacramento Bee’s Joe Davidson he had “no intention” of leaving Sac State. 

As the Hornets host Incarnate Word this Friday in the program’s first FCS quarterfinal appearance, the future of Sac State football is murky.

Sac State Athletics declined to comment at this time.

Sac State is scheduled to play against Stanford next season on Sept.16, 2023.

Freshman linebacker Oge Feo, junior linebacker Jeremy Harris and junior tight end Charlie McBride congratulate redshirt freshman running back Eljiah Tau-Tolliver after his 95-yard kick return touchdown Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Hornet Stadium. Tau-Tolliver’s return was instrumental in the Hornets comeback for their first FCS playoff win in school history.
Sac State football storms back for first FCS Playoff win
Sac State special teams walks off the field after a successful try on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Hornet Stadium. The Hornets are hosting Incarnate Word in their first ever FCS Quarterfinal appearance on Friday.
PREVIEW: Sac State football prepares for high scoring affair against Incarnate Word
Sac State football and fans holding up the Big Sky Conference trophy in celebration of the Hornets clinching a share of the title after a 27-21 win against UC Davis Saturday, Nov.19, 2022, at Hornet Field. The Hornets also clinched home-field advantage throughout the 2202 FCS playoffs with the defeat of the Aggies.
‘Job’s not finished’: Sac State football holds off Aggies in 68th Causeway Classic victory