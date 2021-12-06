Football loses in playoffs, Sac State’s Native history and more: STATE HORNET PODCAST

Audience engagement editor Kaylin Flatland hosts this week’s episode of The State Hornet Podcast and brings you the biggest stories from the final week of classes.

This week’s major highlights include the football team’s heartbreaking second round playoff loss to South Dakota State, a deeper dive into the history of the Native land Sac State sits on, the latest University Union gallery “META:morphosis” and the men’s basketball team conference home opener.

Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod

Show Notes:

Sac State football falls to South Dakota State in 24-19 second round loss

Sac State men’s basketball trounced 65-58 in conference opener

Looking beyond land acknowledgements: Sac State’s history sitting on Native land

Sac State ‘META:morphosis’ exhibition delves into isolation and loss

Sac State ASI committee hosts forum discussing anti-racism plan, convocation delay