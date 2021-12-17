Native American heritage month, end of semester coverage: STATE HORNET NEWS

Chrissy Martinez, Marin Perego, and James Fife
December 17, 2021

In this special edition of State Hornet News, we celebrate and talk about the latest coverage to come during Native American heritage month and other top stories from the end of the fall 2021 semester. Native American heritage month is celebrated in the month of November, and its purpose is to recognize Indigenous tribes of North America.

 

Native American Heritage Month 2021

The State Hornet has compiled previous coverage on this page relating to the Native community in celebration of this month. Turtle Island (center element) is a Native term that refers to the American continent and various oral histories of a turtle that holds the world on his back, according to The Canadian Encyclopedia. The medicine wheel (background element) embodies four directions that are utilized in Native tribes for health and healing, according to the National Library of Medicine. Graphic created in Canva.
Enrolled citizen of the Cherokee Nation and president of Sac State’s Ensuring Native Indians Traditions Club, Amanda Croteau, as well as members of the Native community at Sacramento State and Sacramento, discuss how they feel about land acknowledgments and the Native lands that Sac State occupies. Sac State is located on Miwok, Maidu and Nisenan land. Photo of Croteau taken by Chrissy Martinez. Graphic created in Canva by Mercy Sosa.
Looking beyond land acknowledgements: Sac State’s history sitting on Native land
A Native student center will be arriving at Sacramento State in fall 2022 on the first floor of Lassen Hall. Described as a necessity by Indigenous students, the center will be reminiscent of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, providing a space for representation and belonging for Native students. (Photo by Keyshawn Davis).
Sac State to open Native American student center