Sac State women’s basketball dominates against Sonoma State

Tillman had second game of 25 points or more

Graduate guard Lianna Tillman (right) readies a drive to the basket in the third quarter on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. The Hornets defeated Sonoma State at the Hornets Nest in a 73-53 blowout.

Sacramento State women’s basketball would remain undefeated at home after dominating Sonoma State 76-53 on Tuesday.

Led by Big Sky player of the week, graduate guard Lianna Tillman, the Hornets have already matched their regular season win total from last season.

“There’s a total shift in energy,” said senior guard Summer Menke. “These girls, we’re a super tight group, we’re super hype, we have new coaches, a new program and new girls, so there’s lots of new energy.”

The Hornets got off to a hot start with an offensive rebound and put back by Menke.

They would go on an 8-3 run but after a three from senior guard Aaryn Pickett, the Seawolves started to make it a game.

Tillman and Menke both had the hot hand for Sac State in the first quarter. Tillman ended the quarter with eight points and Menke with six, paving the way for a 19-17 lead going into the second.

At the start of the second quarter, redshirt junior forward Shauna Jackson hit a jumper to tie it at 19, but then the Hornets quickly took over.

A fast break layup from Hornet sophomore point guard Nina Barry that put Sac Stateup 33-22 caused Sonoma State to call a timeout.

The Seawolves tried to stay in the game with a couple of threes, but the Hornets never surrendered the lead.

The Hornets would go into halftime up 39-32 led by Tillman with 13 and Menke with 10.

The Hornets would come into the third locked in on defense forcing the Seawolves to shoot 18% from the field and no threes.

“We got off to a slow start, but we dug in especially in the second half defensively and separated from these guys,” said head coach Mark Campbell.

Sonoma State also lost junior guard Cielo Gonzalez to a dislocated finger after she grabbed a rebound.

From that point the Hornets would continue to dominate, and after a three from sophomore guard Jessica Rios they would go up by 20 and never look back.

The fourth quarter would go a lot like the third with the Hornets imposing their will in every facet of the game.

They ran an alley-oop play with the assist coming from senior guard Jazmin Carrasco to Tillman who would finish the game with 25 points, seven assists, five rebounds and five steals.

“I think we were just getting whatever shot we wanted, and it was just about sticking it,” Tillman said. “First half, we got trigger happy from the three, second half we settled in.”

Menke would also fill the stat sheet with 14 points, six rebounds and three assists.

“Anywhere I’m needed, I try to be, whether that’s scoring, boxing out, rebounding,” Menke said. “I just want to help my team succeed.”

The Hornets will look to stay undefeated at home on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. against Seattle University.