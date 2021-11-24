A Native student’s survival story turned academic journey: STATE HORNET SPOTLIGHT
November 24, 2021
Context warning: this episode of State Hornet Spotlight features mentions of sexual abuse, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, and substance abuse
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion editor Emma Hall talks with Pauline Ghost-Perez, a Native American Studies student at Sacramento State about her experience as a Native student. Ghost-Perez, Miwok and Oglala Sioux, talks about surviving foster care, fighting to end intergenerational trauma and the person who changed her life — her 1-year-old daughter, Wynonna.
Music: Inspired by Kevin MacLeod
National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-4673
WEAVE’s 24-Hour Support Line (located in Sacramento): 916-920-2952
StrongHearts Native Helpline: 1-844-762-8483
StrongHearts Native Helpline Resources
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services National Hotline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357)