A Native student’s survival story turned academic journey: STATE HORNET SPOTLIGHT

Photo courtesy of Pauline Ghost-Perez

Pauline Ghost-Perez with her daughter, Wynonna. Ghost-Perez, Miwok and Oglala Sioux, says her daughter changed her life after she survived sexual abuse in foster care and susbtance abuse throughout her adult life. Now, Ghost-Perez hopes to make a difference and help children in foster care.

Emma Hall
November 24, 2021

Context warning: this episode of State Hornet Spotlight features mentions of sexual abuse, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, and substance abuse 

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion editor Emma Hall talks with Pauline Ghost-Perez, a Native American Studies student at Sacramento State about her experience as a Native student. Ghost-Perez, Miwok and Oglala Sioux, talks about surviving foster care, fighting to end intergenerational trauma and the person who changed her life her 1-year-old daughter, Wynonna. 

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-4673

 

WEAVE’s 24-Hour Support Line (located in Sacramento): 916-920-2952

WEAVE Resources

 

StrongHearts Native Helpline: 1-844-762-8483 

StrongHearts Native Helpline Resources

 

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services National Hotline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357)