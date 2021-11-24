A Native student’s survival story turned academic journey: STATE HORNET SPOTLIGHT

Context warning: this episode of State Hornet Spotlight features mentions of sexual abuse, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, and substance abuse

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion editor Emma Hall talks with Pauline Ghost-Perez, a Native American Studies student at Sacramento State about her experience as a Native student. Ghost-Perez, Miwok and Oglala Sioux, talks about surviving foster care, fighting to end intergenerational trauma and the person who changed her life — her 1-year-old daughter, Wynonna.

