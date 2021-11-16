Football nears Big Sky title, police forum and more: STATE HORNET PODCAST

Managing editor Nijzel Dotson hosts another episode of The State Hornet Podcast and brings you the stories you need to know entering week 13 of classes.

This week’s major highlights include the football team inching closer to a second Big Sky Conference title, the police forum hosted by Chet Madison Jr. on Tuesday, a profile of native indigenous students on campus and an interview with former men’s basketball player Samaad Hector about mental health and his departure from the team because of it.





Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod

Show Notes:

Sac State crushes Portland State 49-20, team closer to Big Sky title

Sac State police Chief Chet Madison addresses concerns in public dialogue at forum

Sac State women’s basketball beats San Jose State in hard fought home opener

‘Existence is resistance’: the reality of being Indigenous students at Sac State

Former Sac State basketball player discusses prioritizing mental health: STATE HORNET SPOTLIGHT

