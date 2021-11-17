Sac State football faces Causeway Classic with Big Sky title on the line: 4TH AND GOAL PODCAST
November 17, 2021
“4th And Goal” is The State Hornet’s newest podcast and features former football beat writer and current podcast editor Mack Ervin III alongside current football beat writer Brandon Bailey breaking down and analyzing the latest news, games and results from the Sacramento State football team.
On today’s episode, the hosts analyze the team’s performance against Portland State, the team’s status in the national rankings and how they match up against local rivals UC Davis ahead of the 67th annual Causeway Classic.
A win against the Aggies or a Montana State loss against the University of Montana on Saturday will see the Hornets clinch their second Big Sky title in three seasons and the second in school history.
With so much on the line will the team be able to step up and take a claim of the conference crown?
