Sac State football win over Cal Poly sets up closing stretch: 4TH AND GOAL
November 9, 2021
“4th And Goal” is The State Hornet’s newest podcast and features former football beat writer and current podcast editor, Mack Ervin III, alongside current football beat writer Brandon Bailey breaking down and analyzing the latest news, games and results from the Sacramento State football team.
On this week’s episode, the hosts analyze the team’s performance from its game against the Cal Poly Mustangs on Saturday where the Hornets picked up another crucial win.
On a six-game win streak and with only two games left in the regular season, how good are the Hornets’ chances of claiming a second consecutive Big Sky crown?
