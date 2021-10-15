First openly transgender ASI board member, ASI revenue losses and more: STATE HORNET PODCAST

Another Friday brings another episode of The State Hornet Podcast where podcast editor Mack Ervin III recaps the week’s biggest stories through week seven.

Major highlights include a feature with Ezra Cabrera, the first openly transgender ASI board member in eight years, the school’s only co-ed Hispanic fraternity Alpha Psi Lambda, a detailed look into the Serna Center and revenue losses for ASI programs.





Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod

Show Notes:

First openly transgender ASI board member in eight years strives for change

ASI programs work to combat $2.9 million loss in revenue since pandemic

The meaning of family for Sac State Latino fraternity, Alpha Psi Lambda

Sac State jazz prepares for their first concert since return of in-person learning

Serna Center supports Sac State Latino and Hispanic students on campus