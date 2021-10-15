First openly transgender ASI board member, ASI revenue losses and more: STATE HORNET PODCAST
October 15, 2021
Another Friday brings another episode of The State Hornet Podcast where podcast editor Mack Ervin III recaps the week’s biggest stories through week seven.
Major highlights include a feature with Ezra Cabrera, the first openly transgender ASI board member in eight years, the school’s only co-ed Hispanic fraternity Alpha Psi Lambda, a detailed look into the Serna Center and revenue losses for ASI programs.
Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod
Show Notes:
First openly transgender ASI board member in eight years strives for change
ASI programs work to combat $2.9 million loss in revenue since pandemic
The meaning of family for Sac State Latino fraternity, Alpha Psi Lambda
Sac State jazz prepares for their first concert since return of in-person learning
Serna Center supports Sac State Latino and Hispanic students on campus