First openly transgender ASI board member in eight years strives for change

Ezra Cabrera, his fiance and their dog were enjoying TV in their living room when he got a phone notification for his Sacramento State email — a position opening for director of graduate studies in ASI.

He filled out the application. Little did he know, he would soon become ASI’s first openly transgender board member in eight years, according to ASI President Samantha Elizalde.

“As a trans person, you don’t see representation a lot,” Cabrera said. “So for me I saw it as a chance to be the representation that people might need to see at [Sac State].”

Originally a transfer student from Cosumnes River College, Cabrera finished his undergraduate studies at Sac State with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and is now working toward a master’s in the same field.

As director of graduate studies, Cabrera said he is already having discussions with The WELL to provide hormone replacement therapy to trans students on campus.