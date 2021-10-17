Sac State baseball returns with fall scrimmages versus Cal

Sac State sophomore pitcher Eli Saul throws at John Smith Field for the Hornets on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in a scrimmage against Cal. Saul made 16 appearances in the 2021 season including 13 starts.

Sacramento State baseball returned to action on Saturday as they hosted Cal for a preseason scrimmage.

The Hornets and Bears faced off for two seven-inning games at John Smith Field in Sacramento. This was the first of two exhibitions for Sac State this semester.

The scores on Saturday were 5-5 for the first matchup and 16-6 in favor of the Hornets for the second.

The regular season will not begin until February, but as the Hornets aim to collect their 12th-straight winning season under manager Reggie Christiansen, they are preparing themselves in the fall.The Hornets in their 12 seasons with Christiansen at the helm have gone 338-279 including three Western Athletic Conference championships.

While losing two pitchers to the MLB Draft, Scott Randall and Travis Adams, the Hornets will have plenty of familiar faces to rely on, including a bullpen trio of seniors Brady Rodriguez and Travis Martizia and junior Jack Zalasky.

Catching for those three will be senior backstop Dawsen Bacho. Other returning hitters include senior infielder Steven Moretto and junior outfielder Trevor Doyle.

The Hornets have just one more fall exhibition game scheduled against University of Nevada, Reno scheduled for Oct. 30.

Sac State’s regular season will begin Feb. 18 at John Smith Field when the Hornets welcome Northern Illinois University to start their campaign.