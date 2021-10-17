Sac State men’s soccer wins second home game of the season

Sacramento State sophomore forward Christo Cervantes (left) shoots while UC San Diego sophomore defender Adam Walker (right) defends during a soccer game on Oct. 16, 2021, at Hornet Field. Sac State won the game 2-1 and will now stay in the postseason race for the Big West tournament, according to head coach Michael Linenberger.

The Sacramento State men’s soccer team defeated the visiting UC San Diego Tritons in a 2-1 comeback win on Saturday at Hornet Field in overtime.

Senior defender Tyler Moss tallied two assists while sophomore forwards Francisco Magaña and Titus Washington each scored one goal for the Hornets.

Both teams registered 16 total shots, but Sac State had more shots on goal with seven, one more than the Tritons.

The best scoring opportunity in the first half was created by the Tritons when freshman forward Max Carvalho shot the ball just over the crossbar in the 24th minute.

The first half ended 0-0.

UCSD opened the score sheet in the 53rd minute with a headed goal from senior forward Nick Cirrito. The goal came in a counter attack after Sac State had created multiple scoring opportunities in the opening minutes of the second half.

“This was a game we were desperate to win and to get three points to keep us in the postseason race for making the Big West tournament, so it was vital,” said head coach Michael Linenberger.

Linenberger said the team had a great reactive performance in the second half.

“Going a goal down early in the second half, it was interesting to see how our team would react,” he said. “I thought our response was good. We kind of picked our feet up and got after it again and to find an equalizer and the winner in overtime.”

Even while losing 1-0, Sac State continued creating chances but could not score until the 78th minute when Magaña headed in the equalizer.

“It was a great cross by Moss,” Magaña said. “[The ball] was coming right to me and this past season we’ve been having trouble with just putting it in the net, so [I] just kind of redirected it to get a little touch on it and put it where the keeper couldn’t get it.”

The end of regulation would end at 1-1, forcing overtime once again for the Hornets.

“Going into overtime we told our guys that we’ve got to be safe with the ball and we cannot take risks in our [defensive] half,” Linenberger said. “But a tie is not enough for us today. We have to get on the front foot, and we have to go for it. We have to get out and we have to take risks and chances in the attacking half.”

It took the Hornets seven minutes of the first 10-minute overtime period to score the game-winning goal. Washington collected a loose ball, dribbled toward the Tritons’ goal into the box and shot the ball past junior goalkeeper Nick Shor into the left side of the goal.

“The only thing that’s been missing is finishing, so for it to come in a moment where we need to win a game, it means a lot to me and it means a lot to the team,” Washington said. “I’m just happy to help my team out.”

The Hornets’ next match is away on Oct. 20 against UC Santa Barbara. They return home to host Fullerton on Oct. 23 before finishing the regular season on Oct. 30 against UC Davis.