5 trends Sac State fashion students are wearing this spring

Pastels, floral prints and the ‘60s and ‘70s are in

From+Bermuda+shorts+to+handbags+and+sandals%2C+Sac+State+fashion+students+Marisa+Rodgers%2C+Diana+Gonzalez+and+Joana+Pereda+share+their+tips+on+how+to+dress+in+style+this+Spring.+%28Graphic+made+in+Canva%29

Patrick Posuniak

From Bermuda shorts to handbags and sandals, Sac State fashion students Marisa Rodgers, Diana Gonzalez and Joana Pereda share their tips on how to dress in style this Spring. (Graphic made in Canva)

Angela Rodriguez
May 7, 2021

With temperatures rising earlier than expected in the Sacramento area, it is time to put away the winter layers and pull out this season’s fashion essentials. Some of Sac State’s fashion-driven students discuss all the spring fashion trends and how you can elevate your looks this season.

Funky Pants

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by joana (@jooooaanna)

Printed pants, coined “funky pants” by fashion merchandising major Joana Pereda, are one statement piece that everyone should have. She recommends shopping for them at local thrift stores or online at Reformation and Free People.

“They can be a pop of color or have some sort of bright pattern,” Pereda said. “[They] could be styled with a cute cropped shirt and loafers.”

Even though printed pants are a staple must-have for this spring, it would be best to invest in a pair that can be styled many ways and could be transitioned into the next season.

Bermuda Shorts

Joana Pereda poses at her Sacramento home on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Pereda reccommends searching thrift stores for Bermuda shorts, styling hers with pink sneakers and a printed top.
(Patrick Posuniak)

 

Another style of bottoms trending this season are Bermuda shorts. Since the Y2K style is making a comeback, the Bermuda style shorts from the early 2000s are all the rave this spring.

“Bermuda shorts can be paired with an oversized graphic tee or a cute little shirt with a blazer, with a chunky shoe and silver jewelry,” Pereda said.

Some good places to shop for Bermuda shorts include Nasty Gal, ASOS and Forever 21.

Pastels

Gonzalez says that pastels are always a staple for spring fashion. Her current favorite color is sage green. Photo captured via Zoom (Angela Rodriguez)

 

Fashion merchandising major Diana Gonzalez says that pastels are always essential for spring fashion. Pastel blue, light pink and sage green are the colors that are currently on trend and can be easily transitioned into summer fashion.

“Spring and summer trends always tend to cycle back, and this year in particular, pastels and lights colors are going to be in style,” Gonzalez said.

She suggests styling pastels in knitted pieces such as a light cardigan or any accessories.

Florals

Diana Gonzalez shows off her lilac, floral skirt from Nasty Gal in her backyard on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Gonzalez says this season’s floral print is derived from a ‘60s and ’70s influence. (Patrick Posuniak)

 

Just like pastels, florals are also a timeless staple for spring fashion. For this spring, the floral prints are derived from a ‘60s and ‘70s influence.

While the ditsy floral print has always been in season for the spring, this spring’s flower trend can be broader and based on generalized floral designs.

“Retro floral patterns are groundbreaking,” Gonzalez said. “It’s not necessarily floral print. It’s more just like flowers.”

Gonzalez suggests styling retro floral in a skirt. She says it will allow you to easily dress it up with booties or dress it down with sneakers.

‘60s and ‘70s Fashion

Marisa Rodgers poses in her home Friday, April 30, 2021. Rodgers says ‘60s and ‘70s fashion is on-trend this spring with wide-leg pants, retro floral prints and platform shoes to pull the look together. (Patrick Posuniak)

 

This spring, ‘60s and ‘70s fashion trends are making a comeback.

“We have the ‘70s psychedelic prints and earth tones…with saturated colors, wide-leg pants [and] sweater vests,” said business graduate Marisa Rodgers. 

She says the best places to shop are Zara, ASOS and H&M, because they are always trend-driven. For a cheaper option, she suggests shopping at Nasty Gal.

“When trying out a new trend, I always recommend [not] spending a lot of money unless you know it is going to be something that fits your style,” Rodgers said. “[Something] you’ll wear even after the trend has passed.”

Related Stories
Kayla Le’Vias says she is inspired by singer and businesswoman Rihanna and that Rihanna has helped her gain confidence in anything she chooses to wear. Photo courtesy of Kayla Le’Vias.
SFA officers commemorate female fashion icons for Women’s History Month
Illustration concept by Khalil Bourgoub
Khalil’s Virtual Venue: A Post-Vaccine Posse Cut Playlist
Multimedia virtual art exhibit to feature ‘Expressions for Social Justice’
Multimedia virtual art exhibit to feature ‘Expressions for Social Justice’