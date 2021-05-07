5 trends Sac State fashion students are wearing this spring

Pastels, floral prints and the ‘60s and ‘70s are in

From Bermuda shorts to handbags and sandals, Sac State fashion students Marisa Rodgers, Diana Gonzalez and Joana Pereda share their tips on how to dress in style this Spring. (Graphic made in Canva)

With temperatures rising earlier than expected in the Sacramento area, it is time to put away the winter layers and pull out this season’s fashion essentials. Some of Sac State’s fashion-driven students discuss all the spring fashion trends and how you can elevate your looks this season.

Funky Pants

Printed pants, coined “funky pants” by fashion merchandising major Joana Pereda, are one statement piece that everyone should have. She recommends shopping for them at local thrift stores or online at Reformation and Free People.

“They can be a pop of color or have some sort of bright pattern,” Pereda said. “[They] could be styled with a cute cropped shirt and loafers.”

Even though printed pants are a staple must-have for this spring, it would be best to invest in a pair that can be styled many ways and could be transitioned into the next season.

Bermuda Shorts

Another style of bottoms trending this season are Bermuda shorts. Since the Y2K style is making a comeback, the Bermuda style shorts from the early 2000s are all the rave this spring.

“Bermuda shorts can be paired with an oversized graphic tee or a cute little shirt with a blazer, with a chunky shoe and silver jewelry,” Pereda said.

Some good places to shop for Bermuda shorts include Nasty Gal, ASOS and Forever 21.

Pastels

Fashion merchandising major Diana Gonzalez says that pastels are always essential for spring fashion. Pastel blue, light pink and sage green are the colors that are currently on trend and can be easily transitioned into summer fashion.

“Spring and summer trends always tend to cycle back, and this year in particular, pastels and lights colors are going to be in style,” Gonzalez said.

She suggests styling pastels in knitted pieces such as a light cardigan or any accessories.

Florals

Just like pastels, florals are also a timeless staple for spring fashion. For this spring, the floral prints are derived from a ‘60s and ‘70s influence.

While the ditsy floral print has always been in season for the spring, this spring’s flower trend can be broader and based on generalized floral designs.

“Retro floral patterns are groundbreaking,” Gonzalez said. “It’s not necessarily floral print. It’s more just like flowers.”

Gonzalez suggests styling retro floral in a skirt. She says it will allow you to easily dress it up with booties or dress it down with sneakers.

‘60s and ‘70s Fashion

This spring, ‘60s and ‘70s fashion trends are making a comeback.

“We have the ‘70s psychedelic prints and earth tones…with saturated colors, wide-leg pants [and] sweater vests,” said business graduate Marisa Rodgers.

She says the best places to shop are Zara, ASOS and H&M, because they are always trend-driven. For a cheaper option, she suggests shopping at Nasty Gal.

“When trying out a new trend, I always recommend [not] spending a lot of money unless you know it is going to be something that fits your style,” Rodgers said. “[Something] you’ll wear even after the trend has passed.”