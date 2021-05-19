Will students need masks in the fall? Police chief candidate town halls: STATE HORNET NEWS

On this edition of State Hornet News, we talk to Gary Rosenblum, Sac State’s associate vice president and chief risk officer for risk management services, about potential COVID-19 restrictions in the fall.

Also, Sac State will hold town hall meetings with the final candidates for police chief, there is a new virtual art exhibit, and the softball team has their season ended in the Big Sky Tournament.

Stories:

Multimedia virtual art exhibit to feature ‘Expressions for Social Justice’

Sac State graduation photographers provide inspiration for upcoming graduation shoots