STATE HORNET BUZZED: The video game episode

Our comedy chat show State Hornet: Buzzed is being bumped up to a weekly podcast, and this week, podcast editor Robbie Pierce, opinion staffer Shelby Tolly, esports beat reporter Colby Case and multimedia reporter Blynn Beltran get together to talk about video games.

Topics include the first games they can remember playing, the games they wish they had when they were kids, their off-the-dome favorite games, soundtracks and protagonists and more.

