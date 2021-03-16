STATE HORNET BROADCAST: Student employees are eligible for the vaccine, CARmencement

Dominic Vitiello, Kimberly Gomez Santos, Sara Nevis, and Gerardo Zavala

On this edition of The State Hornet News, with student employees now receiving invitations for vaccination appointments we spoke to several student safety ambassadors on campus about their feelings on being eligible for the vaccine, Sacramento State Faculty hold a news conference to discuss babor exploitation, Sac State Faculty Senate discusses plans of ‘CARmencment’, Vision center and optometry services close for good, leaving students confused.

Plus we take an inside look at the Sacramento community African market and the people who put it together.