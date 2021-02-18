Nelsen announces up to $850 direct payments to Sac State students

Sacramento State president Robert Nelson rides “The Longest Teeter-Totter in the World” at the second annual Sacramento State Dance Marathon at the Residence Hall Quad, Oct. 23rd, 2015. Sacramento State students will receive up to $850 in direct payments for COVID-19 pandemic assistance, Sac State President Robert Nelsen said in a SacSend email Thursday Feb. 18, 2021.

The university received $17.8 million CRRSAA (also called HEERF II) funds from Congress to provide the grants to students.

Students will receive an amount dependent on the number of units they are enrolled in and whether or not they are eligible for the Pell Grant.

Here’s the breakdown:

Pell-eligible students enrolled in seven or more units will receive $850

Students ineligible for Pell Grants who are enrolled in seven or more units will receive $750

Pell-eligible students enrolled in six or less units will receive $700

Students ineligible for Pell Grants who are enrolled in six or less units will receive $600

The checks will be dispersed to students via eRefund by the end of next week, with mailed checks going out the following week, according to Nelsen.

Nelsen said Monday that the University is looking for ways to get money to students who are part of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program as well.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.