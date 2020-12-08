PODCAST: Professors unknowingly violate webcam policy, Faculty Senate votes to keep spring break
December 8, 2020
This week on The State Hornet Podcast, higher education writer Gerardo Zavala joins the show to discuss an upcoming story about professors requiring students to have their webcams on at all times due to miscommunication over the policy stating professors cannot require students to use webcams.
After, podcast editor Robbie Pierce runs through the biggest stories and sports results from the week.
Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod
Show Notes:
Prepare for a 6 week stay-at-home order, Sacramento County Health officials say
Sac State Faculty Senate votes in favor of keeping spring break
YOUTUBE: BLM Sacramento and Our Streets Coalition hold boycott Arden Mall protest
Sac State Women’s basketball game against UC Davis canceled
Sac State Men’s Basketball defeats Idaho Vandals 73-57 in morning showdown
Sac State women’s basketball team drops first game of the season
THE LO-DOWN: The ultimate affordable holiday gift-guide
OPINION: The NFL has fumbled the ball with its handling of COVID-19
