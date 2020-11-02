PODCAST: Election Day coverage, an inside look at Open Mind Night at Taylor’d Mind Studios

This week on The State Hornet Podcast, podcast editor Robbie Pierce talks with three separate State Hornet editors and staffers about big stories from the week.

First, co-news editor Mercy Sosa talks about how to access State Hornet general election coverage and how to get in contact with The State Hornet to share your thoughts post-election. Then, multimedia editor Sara Nevis talks about the video package she filmed with the Sacramento State track team for their Halloween costume contest and how the team is practicing under COVID-19 precautions. Finally, staff writer Khalil Bourgoub talks about his time covering indie band BAOBAB, which includes Sac State students Greo the Storyteller and Okumoja Best-Wilson, during their performance at Taylor’d Mind Studios’s Open Mind Night.

Music: Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod

Show notes:

State Hornet election page

State Hornet Twitter

State Hornet Instagram

State Hornet Facebook

PHOTOS: Sac State track and field team members show their creative side

Track and field resumes on campus, hopeful for 2021 season

BAOBAB takes the stage after months of jamming in isolation

Taylor’d Mind Studios Website

ASI announces schedule for its 2021 elections, support for Prop 16

Former resident makes bomb threat against The Crossings