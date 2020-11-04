Post-election events planned for Sac State students this week

Rachel Renee, local Christian singer and song-writer, performs for dozens on the front lawn of the California State Capitol on Nov. 3, 2020. Sacramento State’s Division of Student Affairs is hosting a series of post-election day events beginning Wednesday Nov. 4, 2020 according to an email sent to students and faculty. Background photo taken by Patrick Posuniak.

Sacramento State’s Division of Student Affairs is hosting a series of post-Election Day events beginning Wednesday, according to an email it sent to students and faculty.

These events include community dialogues hosted by counselors and Student Health and Counseling Services, as well as explanations about the election results and their impacts from multiple centers on campus.

Wednesday, Nov. 4

The Center for First- Generation Student Initiatives, the Educational Opportunity Program and the DEGREES Project are hosting a dialogue led by students to discuss the election results and its impacts on first- generation students. This session will be held Wednesday, Nov. 4 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m on Zoom .

on The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center is hosting a post-election debrief Wednesday, Nov. 4 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m on Zoom . to discuss topics relating to achieving social justice.

on An election debrief forum of panelists discussing the presidential election results, as well as results for elections in Congress and in California, will be held Wednesday, Nov. 4 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m on Zoom. The panel will include professors in the political science department and members from the Sacramento LGBT Community Center, the Community Engagement Center and the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights.

Thursday, Nov. 5

Student Health and Counseling Services, along with University Housing and Strategic Student Support Programs, will be hosting a Post-Election Community Circle on Thursday, Nov. 5 from noon to 1 p.m. The Zoom Meeting ID is 859 9524 3226 and the passcode is 2020. This community circle will be a space for students to discuss the election results, and counselors from Counseling and Psychological Services will be available to provide one-on-one support to students.

Friday, Nov. 6

Student Health and Counseling Services will host a second Post-Election Community Circle Friday, Nov. 6 from noon to 1 p.m. The Zoom Meeting ID is 874 2390 3184 and the passcode is 100289.

Monday, Nov. 9