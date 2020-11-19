Chancellor Timothy White gives final remarks to CSU Board of Trustees before retirement

California State University Chancellor Timothy White speaks to the CSU Board of Trustees for the final time before retiring in December Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. White has been chancellor of the CSU since 2012. Screenshot via YouTube by Camryn Dadey.

California State University Chancellor Timothy P. White gave his final reflections on his experiences as chancellor to the CSU Board of Trustees during its meeting Wednesday.

White has been chancellor of the CSU since 2012 and is retiring in December. Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro has been appointed as the new CSU chancellor and will start in January, according to the California State University.

White said during the speech he feels pride toward the work done by staff, faculty, system leaders and students working together to advance the university system, calling the work “epic” and “inspiring.”

“This moment really matters because it is a moment to acknowledge and celebrate what we have achieved together, and it’s a moment to seek your forgiveness for the things not accomplished during my time with you,” White said. “It’s a moment for me to thank you.”

White made special mention of the students who attend CSU schools, saying they are a “source of pride” for him.

“I’m thinking about our students themselves who, year after year and especially this year, demonstrate the intellect, the will and the sheer grit to wrestle to the ground any challenge that stands in their way to achieving their academic and professional goals,” White said.

He said working to advance “the greatest university in the world” and focusing on the values of inclusion and equity are sources of pride for him that will last after he retires.

“This answers the question of ‘why’ this moment in our shared journey matters and why it matters for you to give Joe Castro the same guidance and support you have given me,” White said. “Because the importance of this university to America and the world will only continue to grow in the years ahead.”

Castro will begin his work as chancellor Jan. 4, 2021.