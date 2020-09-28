PODCAST: New CSU chancellor appointed, football team remains ‘hopeful’ to play

PODCAST%3A+New+CSU+chancellor+appointed%2C+football+team+remains+%E2%80%98hopeful%E2%80%99+to+play

Rahul Lal

Max Connor, Allisyn Mayhew, and Robbie Pierce
September 28, 2020

On this week’s episode of The State Hornet Podcast, podcast editor Robbie Pierce and editor-in-chief Max Connor discuss the appointment of a new California State University chancellor and a major change to Associated Students, Inc. funding for student organizations, and are then joined by sports writer Allisyn Mayhew to discuss how the Sacramento State football team has been practicing.

Related Stories
Fresno State President Joseph Castro speaks during the fifth annual State of the University breakfast at the Save Mart Center on Feb. 11, 2020. Castro was announced as the new CSU Chancellor Wednesday morning. Photo courtesy of the Fresno State Collegian.
Joseph Castro announced as eighth CSU chancellor
Sacramento State's Associated Students, Inc. board of directors voted to change how funding for clubs is allocated in order to be more unbiased Wednesday. The board also approved its strategic priorities for the year, focusing on anti-racism and advocacy.
Sac State ASI changes financial policy for clubs following CSU San Marcos’ anti-abortion club lawsuit
Sacramento State quarterback Kaiden Bennett winds up for a pass during drills at the practice field behind Hornet Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 24th, 2020. Bennett, who played at Folsom High School, transferred to Sac State to play for the Hornets.
Transfer quarterback adds ‘great depth’ to Sac State football