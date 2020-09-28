PODCAST: New CSU chancellor appointed, football team remains ‘hopeful’ to play
September 28, 2020
On this week’s episode of The State Hornet Podcast, podcast editor Robbie Pierce and editor-in-chief Max Connor discuss the appointment of a new California State University chancellor and a major change to Associated Students, Inc. funding for student organizations, and are then joined by sports writer Allisyn Mayhew to discuss how the Sacramento State football team has been practicing.
