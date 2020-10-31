MAP: 66 Sacramento County voting centers open Saturday, including at Sac State

How to vote safely, where to park on campus

Voters fill out their ballots in the voting center in Sacramento State’s Modoc Hall on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2018. Sacramento State’s Modoc Hall and 65 more Vote Center locations will open across Sacramento County on Halloween Saturday Oct. 31, 2020. Photo in the background taken by Eucario Calderon.

Sacramento State’s Modoc Hall and 65 other Vote Center locations will open across Sacramento County on Halloween, Saturday. The ballot drop box inside The WELL joins the Modoc Hall Vote Center as another location on campus for Sacramento County residents to vote.

Modoc Hall will be open for voting Saturday through Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Election Day Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to Sacramento County’s website. The WELL ballot box is available Saturday through Election Day from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the Sac State Community Engagement Center’s website.

Voters can park in spaces on the east side of Modoc Hall and in the 30-minute visitor parking and ADA spots next to the entrance, said Anita Fitzhugh, a Sac State public information officer. Free short-term parking is available in front of The WELL.

Sacramento County plans to have election officers in front of Modoc Hall accepting completed ballots so voters do not have to enter the building, Fitzhugh said.

Cleaning and safety will be handled by the county, Fitzhugh said.

Fitzhugh said according to the county, social distancing of six feet will be enforced at all vote centers, all accessible ballot marking devices and voting booths will be sanitized after every voter. Citing the county, she said the Vote Center staff will wear masks and gloves, and plastic barriers will be set up. Gloves, hand sanitizer, masks and one-time use pens will also be available.

Fitzhugh said face coverings are highly encouraged. Student Safety Ambassadors will hold open doors, hand out face coverings and encourage people to physically distance, according to a Sacramento State News article citing Adam Dowrie, University Housing’s assistant director for programming and staff selection.

All of the county’s 84 voting centers and 86 ballot drop boxes can be found on the map published by Sacramento County below.