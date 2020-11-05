“Joe Biden” by Gage Skidmore is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0, “Donald Trump” by Gage Skidmore is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. Photo Illustration by Rahul Lal. (Rahul Lal)
“Joe Biden” by Gage Skidmore is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0, “Donald Trump” by Gage Skidmore is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. Photo Illustration by Rahul Lal.

Rahul Lal

The State Hornet Voter Guide 2020

November 5, 2020

For some, this is our first election. For others, this is one of many. For all of us, this is a monumental election.
We're mostly isolated from the 30,000 people we share a school with, and the typical discourse of campus is nowhere to be stumbled upon. There are no political groups tabling and shouting outside the Union. Nobody is preaching from the dry library quad fountain.
And some of us have no clue what the Union or library quad even look like.
While a significant part of us lives in a virtual world now, the physical world still turns, and Sacramento, California and the nation need to hear what students have to say. Students need to vote, and that also means students need to be informed.
Stay informed and find below all The State Hornet's election coverage, by students, for students.

Sacramento State
Presidential dissatisfaction and election anxiety key topics of MLK Center’s voter dialogue
November 5, 2020
Sacramento State hosted a panel discussing the election with Rita Gallardo Good, Dr. Kimberly Nalder and Andres Guerra Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. The panel discussed the impacts of the presidential election as well as California propositions. Screenshot via Zoom taken by Colby Case.
Sac State hosts panel discussing 2020 election results and impacts
November 4, 2020

Scenes from today's election

View our developing photo essay here.

Do you have a plan to vote?

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the voting process in California has undergone a few changes. Every registered voter in California should receive a vote-by-mail ballot, which can be submitted in a few ways. Some California counties also offer early voting, Election Day voting and same day registration. Not sure where you stand in the process? The State Hornet has created a step-by-step guide to make sure your vote gets counted in California.
Click the underlined links in the infographic below to access voter and ballot information online.
NOTE: This voting guide is specific to California. If you live out-of-state, please check your state’s voting guidelines.

Do you know where to vote?

All of the county’s 84 voting centers and 86 ballot drop boxes can be found on the map published by Sacramento County below.

A Proposition for You

Broadcast editor Ian Ratliff has a proposition for you. Watch our one-minute breakdowns of the propositions that will affect students the most, and see live results for the propositions here, courtesy of CalMatters.

Proposition 16 - Reinstating Affirmative Action

Proposition 16 would essentially repeal Proposition 209.

In 1996, voters passed Proposition 209, banning the consideration of race, sex, color, ethnicity and national origin in public employment, public education and public contracting, according to Lourdes Morales, principal fiscal and policy analyst at the LAO.
Read more

Proposition 17 — Voter Rights for People on Parole

Proposition 17 extends voting rights to people who have completed their terms in prison but are still on state parole.

Luke Koushmaro, fiscal and policy analyst at the LAO said with roughly 50,000 people on state parole, there will be increases in workload at a county level and state level.
Read more

Proposition 21 — Expanding Rent Control Authority

Proposition 21 would modify the limitations of the current rent control policies in order for cities and counties to apply rent control to more properties.

It would allow cities and counties to apply rent control to most properties over 15 years old and single-family homes owned by individuals that have three or more properties.
Read more

Proposition 22 — Ride-hailing and Delivery Company Drivers as Independent Contractors

Proposition 22 would make app-based drivers for ride-hailing and delivery companies independent contractors instead of employees.

Ride-hailing services include app-based bookings for private cars or taxis like Uber and Lyft. Ride-sharing is the term used in the proposition and refers to services that allow booking of shared shuttles, but the proposition would apply to ride-hailing services as well.
Read more

Proposition 24 — Increased Data Privacy

Proposition 24 would expand human privacy rights, giving consumers new rights like the control to have businesses not share their information and personal data, to correct data and to limit sensitive personal data like social security numbers, according to Anita Lee, principal fiscal and policy analyst at the LAO.

Businesses collect information about people from public sources, consumers and other businesses to help in ads, consumer predictions and providing services, Lee said.
Read more

Information on the other propositions can be found here.

All about Sacramento city ballot measures

Measure A

The Sacramento Mayoral Accountability and Community Equity Act of 2020, also known as Measure A or the “strong mayor” proposal, if passed would reform Sacramento’s governing system from a council-manager government to a mayor-council government.
Read more

Measure B

Measure B on Sacramento’s Ballot this year, also called the Independent Redistricting Timeline Exception, focuses on the timeline of redistricting that the city follows after receiving population data from the 2020 census.
Read more

Measure C

Measure C on Sacramento’s ballot this year, also known as the Sacramento Community Stabilization and Fair Rent Charter Amendment, would replace the Sacramento Tenant Protection Act adopted in 2019.
Read more

Prefer to listen?

Electoral activist Dann Mead analyzes ballot measures and propositions

Podcast editor Robbie Pierce talks with Dann Mead, the co-founder of the Racial Harmony Project recently featured in a Comstock’s Magazine article by State Hornet multimedia editor Sara Nevis for his electoral activism, about the 2020 ballot measures and propositions and how they might affect Sacramento residents.

Also listen on Spotify.

PODCAST SPOTLIGHT: How to use the Modoc Hall 4-day vote center this year

Nathan Dietrich of Sacramento State’s division of public affairs and advocacy talks all about the history of the Modoc Hall Vote Center and how you can use it this year.

Also listen on Spotify.

