The State Hornet Voter Guide 2020

For some, this is our first election. For others, this is one of many. For all of us, this is a monumental election.

We're mostly isolated from the 30,000 people we share a school with, and the typical discourse of campus is nowhere to be stumbled upon. There are no political groups tabling and shouting outside the Union. Nobody is preaching from the dry library quad fountain.

And some of us have no clue what the Union or library quad even look like.

While a significant part of us lives in a virtual world now, the physical world still turns, and Sacramento, California and the nation need to hear what students have to say. Students need to vote, and that also means students need to be informed.

Stay informed and find below all The State Hornet's election coverage, by students, for students.