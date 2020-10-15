Experts explain: California propositions, what they’ll cost

Proposition 21 would modify the limitations of the current rent control policies in order for cities and counties to apply rent control to more properties, Morales said.

Morales said the current state rent control policies under the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act have three main limitations:

Rent control cannot apply to single family homes.

Rent control cannot apply to homes built and completed after Feb. 1, 1995.

Rent control cannot dictate what landlords charge a new renter when they first move into a property.

Morales said Proposition 21 would allow cities and counties to apply rent control to most properties over 15 years old and single-family homes owned by individuals that have three or more properties.

Prop 21 would also allow cities and counties to set how much landlords can charge new renters when they first move in as long as they allow landlords to increase rent by 15% over the first three years after new renters move in, according to Morales.

Proposition 21 would affect property tax, sales tax and income tax revenues all dependent on the decisions local governments make to deal with the new rent control policies, according to Morales.

“We do think that there is a potential reduction in state and local revenue in the high tens of millions of dollars overtime, mostly driven by a reduction in property tax revenues for local governments,” Morales said.