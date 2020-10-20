PODCAST SPOTLIGHT: Electoral activist Dann Mead analyzes ballot measures and propositions

This week on State Hornet: Spotlight, podcast editor Robbie Pierce talks with Dann Mead, the co-founder of the Racial Harmony Project recently featured in a Comstock’s Magazine article by State Hornet multimedia editor Sara Nevis for his electoral activism, about the 2020 ballot measures and propositions and how they might affect Sacramento residents.

Both Pierce and Mead recommend giving Ballotpedia a read after listening to the podcast and before voting.

Music: Inspired by Kevin MacLeod