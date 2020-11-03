PHOTOS: Scenes from early voting and Election Day in Sacramento
November 3, 2020
EARLY VOTING
Scenes from the Golden 1 Center, Campus Commons and the East Jay Building
The touch screen booths at the voting center at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. After using the touch screen, the voting selections will be printed out to be collected by the volunteers. (Sara Nevis)
Leo Molina-Cornejo, of Sacramento, turns in his vote to the blue bag, designated for in-person voting, at the voting center at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (Sara Nevis)
“I wanted to come and vote early so my vote gets counted by Election Day,” Molina-Cornejo said. “That way the results reflect what the people are actually feeling right now.”
Jarrett Kodama, American River College culinary arts major, fills out a paper ballot at the voting center at Campus Commons Clubhouse in Sacramento, California, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Voters can fill out a paper ballot or use the touch screen booth at the Campus Commons voting center. (Sara Nevis)
Linda Hogg-Wood, assisting officer, cleans the touch screen after a voter used it at the voting center at the East Jay Building on J Street in Sacramento, California, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Anything used by voters is cleaned when they are done. (Sara Nevis)
Jen Christiansen votes using the touch screen booth at the voting center at the East Jay Building on J Street in Sacramento, California, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. The touch screen booth prints out a ballot to turn in when the voter is finished. (Sara Nevis)
Aida Lizalde drops off her mail-in ballot for her first-ever U.S. election in the lobby of the Sacramento County Administration Building Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Lizalde, originally from Mexico, became a U.S. citizen in 2018. (Patrick Posuniak)
Baobye Thao, a Sacramento State women's studies major, turns in her ballot at The WELL on Sac State's campus Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Thao said voting to her is very important and that even though it was her first time and "nerve-wracking," it was important that she be a part of the change in the 2020 general election. (Dom Vitiello)
ELECTION DAY
Scenes from Modoc Hall at Sacramento State and the Golden 1 Center
Fernando Rodriguez, 38, with his daughter Cecilia Rodriguez, 2, drops in his vote via a ballot box at Modoc Hall at Sacramento State Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. The hall previously held voting for Super Tuesday in March of this year. (Rahul Lal)
A sign prompting entrance for in-person voting and other signs addressing COVID-19 protocols are attached to one of the doors in Modoc Hall at Sacramento State Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. The voting center gives students and the larger Sacramento State community a place to cast their ballot. (Rahul Lal)
A poll worker stands behind a standing sheet of plexiglass at the Golden 1 Center Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. The home of the Sacramento Kings follows social distancing protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Rahul Lal)
View our comment policy here