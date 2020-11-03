PHOTOS: Scenes from early voting and Election Day in Sacramento

Leo Molina-Cornejo, of Sacramento, turns in his vote to the blue bag, designated for in-person voting, at the voting center at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (Sara Nevis)

“I wanted to come and vote early so my vote gets counted by Election Day,” Molina-Cornejo said. “That way the results reflect what the people are actually feeling right now.”