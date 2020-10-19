PODCAST: New details on former ASI president’s resignation, Sac State opts out of spring football

This week on The State Hornet Podcast, podcast editor Robbie Pierce and managing editor Madeleine Beck are joined by staffer Camryn Dadey to discuss new information regarding former ASI President Christian Landaverde’s sudden resignation toward the end of last semester.

After, Pierce and Beck discuss a virtual event at Sacramento State in which staff of the Legislative Analyst’s Office discussed the fiscal costs of this year’s ballot propositions, the announcement that Sac State will not be participating in spring 2021 Big Sky Conference football play and more.

Later, Pierce is joined by State Hornet reviewer Bradley Hinkson to discuss his Halloween horror review series.

