PODCAST: New details on former ASI president’s resignation, Sac State opts out of spring football

Rahul Lal

Madeleine Beck, Camryn Dadey, Bradley Hinkson, and Robbie Pierce
October 19, 2020

This week on The State Hornet Podcast, podcast editor Robbie Pierce and managing editor Madeleine Beck are joined by staffer Camryn Dadey to discuss new information regarding former ASI President Christian Landaverde’s sudden resignation toward the end of last semester. 

After, Pierce and Beck discuss a virtual event at Sacramento State in which staff of the Legislative Analyst’s Office discussed the fiscal costs of this year’s ballot propositions, the announcement that Sac State will not be participating in spring 2021 Big Sky Conference football play and more. 

Later, Pierce is joined by State Hornet reviewer Bradley Hinkson to discuss his Halloween horror review series.

Former ASI president Christian Landaverde and executive vice president Jennifer Gross resigned from their positions on March 13, 2020. Landaverde said he decided to step down due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down campus and his desire to focus on other opportunities.
Former ASI president Christian Landaverde says resignation was due to COVID-19 campus closure
Staff of the Legislative Analyst’s Office explained the 2020 California ballot initiatives in a virtual event Tuesday evening hosted by the Sacramento Public Library and the Project for an Informed Electorate at Sacramento State. Voters tasked the LAO with providing impartial analysis explaining each initiative after voters approved California Proposition 9 in 1974, according to Jason Constantouros, principal fiscal and policy analyst at the LAO. Background screenshots via Zoom and collage by Jenna Cooper.
Experts explain: California propositions, what they’ll cost
Hornet Stadium on Oct. 6, 2020. The Hornets football team will opt out of the spring 2021 Big Sky Conference season, meaning they will not participate in conference play until fall 2021.
‘See you next fall’: No college football for Hornets this season

Music: Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod