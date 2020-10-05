PODCAST: Anti-racism at Sac State: Fall Convocation hosted, student athletes speak out

This week on The State Hornet Podcast, podcast editor Robbie Pierce, managing editor Maddie Beck and editor-in-chief Max Connor discuss the Fall Convocation anti-racism conference at Sacramento State, the incoming California State University chancellor’s most recent Zoom conference, a State Hornet Q&A with a student safety ambassador charged with making sure the campus follows COVID-19 guidelines, the construction of a new sculpture for Sac State’s Welcome Center and how Sac State athletes without a season to focus on are turning their attention to anti-racism and social justice activism.

RELATED:

Sac State’s Fall 2020 Convocation addresses anti-racism efforts in higher education

Incoming CSU Chancellor Joseph Castro discusses COVID-19 plans and priorities

Q&A with a student safety ambassador: COVID-19 protocol on campus

Sac State art students collaborate on on new sculpture for Welcome Center

‘Do I look more dangerous than a white man?’: Sac State athletes speak on social justice issues

