STATE HORNET NEWS BROADCAST: Meet the ASI board, COVID-19 protocol on campus

Ian Ratliff

On this edition of State Hornet News, meet the incoming board of the Associated Students, Inc., take a look on campus at the changes and protocol that have been put in place to protect people from COVID-19 and watch owner of Onit Coffee Shadi Khattab, a Sac State alumnus, talk to the State Hornet for a “State Hornet Spotlight” podcast.

