STATE HORNET NEWS BROADCAST: Meet the ASI board, COVID-19 protocol on campus

Ian Ratliff

Ian Ratliff, Garry Singh, Vince Ybarra, and Sara Nevis
September 22, 2020

On this edition of State Hornet News, meet the incoming board of the Associated Students, Inc., take a look on campus at the changes and protocol that have been put in place to protect people from COVID-19 and watch owner of Onit Coffee Shadi Khattab, a Sac State alumnus, talk to the State Hornet for a “State Hornet Spotlight” podcast.

