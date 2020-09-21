PODCAST: Trump visits Sacramento, WELL reopening delayed

Rahul Lal

Madeleine Beck, Max Connor, and Robbie Pierce
September 21, 2020

This week on The State Hornet Podcast, Podcast Editor Robbie Pierce, Editor-in-Chief Max Connor and Managing Editor Maddie Beck bring you the latest news including President Trump’s visit to Sacramento to discuss the ongoing wildfires with Gov. Gavin Newsom, the delaying of the reopening of The WELL and new features in both The State Hornet’s sports and A&E sections.

Related Stories
President Donald Trump addresses reporters about wildfires at McClellan Airport Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Trump was visiting to meet with Gov. Gavin Newsom regarding the wildfires burning across the state and said that lack of proper forest management is a major contributing factor to the fires.
Trump visits Sacramento for wildfire briefing with Newsom
The WELL's windows reflect its south lawn's autumn trees on Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. The WELL at Sacramento State planned to open for outdoor fitness by reservation Sept. 17.
The WELL postpones reopening outdoors to Wednesday pending Nelsen’s office’s review
Flash back to the week of Sept. 14 in Hornets sports history.
This week in Hornet sports history: Week of 9/14

 

