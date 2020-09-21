PODCAST: Trump visits Sacramento, WELL reopening delayed

This week on The State Hornet Podcast, Podcast Editor Robbie Pierce, Editor-in-Chief Max Connor and Managing Editor Maddie Beck bring you the latest news including President Trump’s visit to Sacramento to discuss the ongoing wildfires with Gov. Gavin Newsom, the delaying of the reopening of The WELL and new features in both The State Hornet’s sports and A&E sections.

Music:

Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/