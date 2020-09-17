The WELL reschedules reopening outdoors to Wednesday ‘pending final approval’

The WELL's windows reflect its south lawn's autumn trees on Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. The WELL at Sacramento State planned to open for outdoor fitness by reservation Sept. 17.

No spin bikes or exercise equipment were to be found on The WELL’s south lawn for the facility’s planned reopening for outdoor services Thursday, which has now been moved to Wednesday, Sept. 23.

The WELL has not announced the postponement on any social media channels, and The WELL’s website and reservation page did not list a reason for the change as of the time of this publication.

The facility originally announced on its social media Tuesday that it would reopen Sept. 17 but The WELL is now scheduled to reopen for “DIY Outdoor Fitness” as well as slacklining starting Wednesday, according to the WELL’s website.

“I’m a little disappointed but I understand what needs to be done has to be done,” said senior communications major Jonathan Singh via Instagram direct message. “I mean after all, we are in a pandemic so I won’t fault them for postponing their opening.”

And we back… (outside) The WELL is back for outdoor operations THIS THURSDAY, Sep 17th to help our community pursue fitness in a safe environment. To reserve your spot & learn more about our services, visit the link below: https://t.co/QVJHNGh2fv pic.twitter.com/2tWudBAyZP — The WELL @ Sac State (@wellsacstate) September 16, 2020

The Wednesday start date is “pending final approval” according to the WELL’s reservation page.

Sac State administration and Sacramento County previously approved the WELL to reopen, according to the website. The WELL used California guidelines and recommendations from Student Health and Counseling Services to create its outdoor programs and services.

“Throughout the entire process, Student Health and Counseling Services has provided guidance in partnership with campus Risk Management and Environmental Health and Safety to ensure campus standards for safety measures would be implemented,” said WELL Director Kate Smith responding to requests for comment made Tuesday via email.

Smith said in the email that the WELL began planning over the summer for the possibilities of both indoor and outdoor services. The plans include:

Updated staff training and procedures

Creating physically distanced equipment layouts

Acquiring additional PPE

Identifying best cleaning practices

Determining signage needs and space capacities

Evaluating building maintenance practices

The WELL announced via its website Tuesday that “DIY Outdoor Fitness” will be open for reservation Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Monday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Reservations can be made up to 48 hours in advance.

When The WELL reopens for outdoor services, Sac State faculty, staff and alumni will be required to pay $5 per reservation, but current Sac State students will not be charged to make a reservation.

Although the reopening is postponed, The WELL will continue to have virtual offerings for students such as fitness classes, climbing workshops and recreational therapy.

The WELL has not responded to requests for comments on the outdoor services’ postponement sent Thursday. Sac State Director of News and Communications Brian Blomster said he has no immediate information available.

Additional reporting by Jenna Cooper.