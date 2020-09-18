This week in Hornet sports history: Week of 9/14

Flash back to the week of Sept. 14 in Hornets sports history.

With live sports currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, sports writers for The State Hornet will be going through the archives each week to highlight some of the best performances in Sac State Athletics history.

In the conference opener to the 2017 season, the Hornets volleyball team secured a big 3-1 win over the Weber State Wildcats.

In a match that went back and forth, the Hornets found themselves in a draw through the first two sets.

Behind the leadership of senior setter Kennedy Hurts, the nation’s then-leader in assists, the Hornets rallied and came out on top.

This victory for the Hornets was one of many to come, with the team going 14-1 in their next 15 games and securing the No. 1 seed in the Big Sky Tournament with an overall record of 24-8.

The magical 2017 Big Sky Hornet volleyball season ended in a heartbreak loss to North Dakota in the Big Sky Championship.

Sac State football team kicker Brad Cornish successfully converted all five of his field goal attempts, setting a school record, in a 42-31 win against Weber State September 15, 2014.

All but one Cornish’s attempts came from more than 40 yards out, including a 48-yard bomb in the first quarter.

Sac State’s offense went 4 for 13 on third down conversions, so the Hornets called on Cornish’s services quite often, leading to many attempts and opportunities for the junior kicker to show his talents.

Including extra points, Sac State scored a total of 18 points just off of Cornish’s kicking alone.

It has only been one year but it’s hard not to revisit the Sac State football team completely dismantling Northern Colorado in their week three matchup last year.

For the Hornets, this was not only a huge statement win against a conference opponent, but also revenge against a Bears team that routed the Hornets 41-15 in 2018’s homecoming matchup.

Junior running back Elijah Dotson led the team with 158 receiving yards while quarterback Kevin Thompson threw for five touchdowns.

Sac State accumulated a total of 614 yards of offense while holding Northern Colorado to just 171 yards.

The team finished with a 9-3 overall record with only one in-conference loss and ended the season with a share of their first ever Big Sky Conference Championship.