IN THE EAT OF THE MOMENT: Pittsburgers are the perfect meal for staying in

With most of the nation under shelter-in-place orders, restaurants have resorted to takeout only or have shut down completely. I say, ditch takeout and try this delicious recipe that I’ve been devouring since my early childhood.

Let me introduce you to Pittsburgers, a savory dish that is the combination of meat, cheese and dough that you’ll never want to stop eating. Pittsburgers happen to originate from my hometown of Pittsburg, California and date all the way back to the 1950s when they were originally served in Pittsburg High School’s cafeteria.

Ingredients

2 pounds lean ground beef

2 rolls Bridgford Ready Dough

1 Onion (chopped)

½ to ¾ of cup ketchup (to taste)

½ pound of Monterey Jack cheese

½ pound of Sharp Cheddar cheese

Step 1: Grab your ingredients. Brown the ground beef and onions in olive oil then season with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 2: When beef and onions are browned, drain the grease out and return to the pan. Add ketchup and mix evenly.

Step 3: add a ½ pound of shredded Monterey Jack and ½ pound of shredded sharp cheddar cheese.

Step 4: Roll the dough into long rectangles big enough to fit a 15 x 9 baking pan (not glass). Prepare the pan with cooking spray.

Step 5: Insert first roll of dough on the bottom of the pan making sure it fits in all corners. Add the ground beef, onions, Monterey Jack and sharp cheddar cheese. Place the second roll of dough on top.

Step 6: Before baking, cover with kitchen towel and let rise for 15-30 minutes.

Step 7: Bake Pittsburgers for 30 minutes at 400 degrees fahrenheit. Let sit for five minutes to cool down and serve. Pro tip: add a side of ketchup to bring the dish to life (you’ll thank me for this).

Please note that this recipe serves three to four people. You can add or reduce the quantities of each ingredient depending on how many servings you want to make. Hope you enjoy it!