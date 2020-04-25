Give Sac State Day fundraiser brings in over $200,000

Sac State secured over $200,000 in donations at the Give Sac State Day fundraiser that ran all day Friday, April 24 through Saturday evening, April 25. Part of this graphic is courtesy of Sac State's Instagram.

Sacramento State held its second annual Give Sac State Day fundraiser Friday and Saturday, raising $207,5120 in donations, according to the fundraiser’s website.

This year’s Give Sac State Day eclipsed last year’s event totals by $9,213 in donations. The event was essential for Sac State because of the student support services on campus impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Sac State President Robert Nelsen.



“Give Sac State Day is more critical than ever,” Nelsen said in an email. “Our emphasis on giving to the CARES program and funds that support students in crisis is purposeful. We know our students are in need and that they will not make it without support.”

According to Sac State’s website, the Crisis Assistance & Resource Education Support (CARES) office allocates funds for students in dire need of financial assistance.



Students are currently eligible for up to $200 this April and May and student parents can receive up to $300 for those months. More information on the resource can be accessed by contacting cares@csus.edu.

Nelsen and his wife Jody Nelsen pledged a total of $20,000 to the Robert Seth Nelsen Student Emergency Grant, a program that provides resources for students with one-time unanticipated expenses, according to the fundraiser’s website. The maximum a student may be awarded is $1,500.

Health science major Nancy Vasquez said the fundraiser this year is more important than ever. Vasquez said the generosity being received in the donations makes Sac State feel like family.



“It has more importance since students are in more need of financial support,” Vasquez said via Instagram direct message. “Many have been negatively impacted by the outbreak.”

Noah Marty, president elect of Associated Students, Inc. said in a text message that what the fundraiser can generate will invest in a secure future for students now and to come.

“With the state budget so uncertain for next year due to COVID-19 and (Gov. Gavin) Newsom’s first proposal already being not what our CSU system asked for, any additional funds can make a big difference,” said Marty.

Sac State Vice President of University Advancement Liza Cardoza said this event helps unite the campus community during the pandemic.

“It makes me proud to be part of the Hornet family,” Cardoza said. “During a time when we are not able to physically gather, it has still brought us together.”