CORONAVIRUS BRIEFS E4: Lawsuit over campus fees, emergency financial aid
April 30, 2020
On this episode of our Coronavirus Briefs series, editor-in-chief Margherita Beale, deputy copy editor Maddie Beck and podcast editor Robbie Pierce discuss a class-action lawsuit against the California State University system about mandatory and now-inaccessible campus fees, emergency financial aid authorized by Sacramento State president Robert Nelsen, the implementation of test proctoring system Respondus Monitor and the confirmation of virtual commencement.
