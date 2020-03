THE HORNET NEWS BROADCAST: Sac State coronavirus updates

Kelly Kiernan

The State Hornet continues to bring biweekly broadcasts to Sacramento State. Our fourth broadcast includes updates about the coronavirus, cancellation of campus sports, and the consolidation of students in on-campus housing.

