OPINION: Taylor Swift will always be polarizing no matter what

Netlfix banner for Taylor Swift's documentary "Miss Americana" which premiered on the streaming site on Jan. 31. The documentary shows intimate parts of her life and what it is like to be a megastar. Photo via Netflix

I love Taylor Swift. A lot. And I am not afraid to say it.

I have been a fan since 2006. I remember hearing “Tim McGraw” play on Radio Disney when I was 8 years old and I was hooked.

Just to establish my authority: I have seen her in concert nine times (three of which were on the “reputation” Stadium tour), met her in Arlington, Texas on Oct. 5, 2018 after her concert and have a tattoo of her lyrics.

I might sound crazy but we all have our passions. Mine is just Taylor Swift.

However, I am not one of those fans who blindly supports everything she does just because she is doing it. At the core, my belief system is calling out things I do not agree with.

For years, Taylor has been called a snake and people have always said she plays the victim, especially in relation to the Kanye West and Kim Kardashian phone call fiasco of 2016.

Hate tweets about her were a common thing for years. They slowed down during the “reputation” era and the beginning of the “Lover” era (her newest album) and for the most part, social media was quiet about her. Until this month.

On Jan. 31, her documentary “Miss Americana” hit Netflix after premiering at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 23. The film showcased her personal life as a megastar and how her thinking processes have changed over the years.

To be honest, I was nervous. It was being sold as Taylor finding her political voice and not being afraid to stand up for what she believes in. I was scared to see how the public would take that.

Obviously, I was excited to get another movie about her but I was still nervous. I do not handle people being unnecessarily mean to Taylor very well. It hurt my feelings.

One scene in particular made me hesitant. I knew people would have issues with it because she is Taylor Swift.

Even if she is doing something good, people find some reason to hate it.

The scene was about how she wanted to speak out and finally make a political statement, yet her team did not want her to. She spoke about the fear instilled in her ever since she was a new artist that she would end up like the Dixie Chicks or that people did not care about what she had to say.

Taylor’s whole shtick has always been how she’s being perceived. It has nothing to do with standing up for marginalized folks. When it was profitable to be racist, she was. Now it’s profitable for her to be progressive, so she is. No spine on this 🐍 https://t.co/tG4MhHcgeQ — Hating Lizzo is Not a Personality Trait (@biguyreviews) February 1, 2020

I doubt this person watched the documentary and saw how emotional she was talking about everything. The main plot point is that she cared too much about how she was perceived in the public but that now she does not.

She also talked about her regrets for not saying anything sooner and expressed that she wished she had before. But apparently that is not enough. It was a lose-lose situation.

It is still funny to me that people thought she was a secret Republican even though she dated Conor Kennedy, grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, in 2012 and has a friendship with Ethel Kennedy.

If speaking out about Marsha Blackburn, the Republican running for Senator in Tennessee, made Taylor’s father Scott Swift upset, he would not be too happy about his daughter being close with one of the most famous Democratic families in American history.

She had more to lose from this than to gain yet people still said she was doing it for selfish reasons.

That scene was tiny and even though people are upset, I am glad she included it.

“I think that it is so frilly and spineless of me to stand on stage and go ‘happy pride month you guys’ and then not say this when someone is literally coming for their neck,” Taylor said in the documentary when preparing to post on Instagram about the midterm elections in 2018.

That quote made me proud to be a fan. It was reassurance of what I already knew about her, that it was not just for show.

Whether you want to accept it or not her, words and actions have impact and meaning.

Within 24 hours of her post, over 65,000 people registered to vote on vote.com and her Equality Act Petition has received over half a million signatures.

Her fighting for LGBTQ+ rights meant so much to her fans that it drowns out all the backlash she received for it.

Society will never agree on if they like Taylor Swift or not but you can not discredit all the things she has done.

Also, stop telling me that you do not like Taylor or her music. Congrats. I do not care.