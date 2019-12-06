Viral video shows attack on former Sac State College Republicans president
December 6, 2019
An altercation that started online turned physical when Keaton Hill was captured on video attacking Floyd Johnson II, president emeritus of the Sacramento State College Republicans.
The fight began after the two exited class. Hill was confronted by Johnson and his friend Henry Seufert due to arguments on Facebook between Johnson and Hill, according to Johnson.
Kaitlin Bennett, a conservative social media personality, posted a video of the altercation that Johnson filmed to Twitter.
This deranged leftist and LGBT activist named Keaton Hill assaulted and threatened to kill @FJtheDeuce, a black conservative at Sacramento State. This is reportedly the 2nd time Keaton has violently attacked college Republicans at @sacstate. pic.twitter.com/7MtvF5IqCe
— Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) December 6, 2019
The video shows Hill repeatedly reaching for Johnson’s phone before Seufert restrains Hill, who repeatedly tells Johnson “You’re gonna end up fucking dead.”
When Hill breaks out of Seufert’s hold, he knocks Johnson’s phone out of his hand, after which Johnson is heard saying “that is not okay.”
Hill then walks off and a woman is seen asking Johnson and Seufert if they are okay and telling Johnson he can file a report, which Johnson replies “I know, yeah.”
“I apologize for lunging at Floyd’s phone,” Hill said Friday evening. “Although I strongly emphasize that it was not without provocation.”
The Sac State Police then arrived and took a report. Hill and Johnson have both claimed to have filed reports with the Office of Student Conduct as well.
“I just want the dude to get help, basically, but if it comes to it I will press charges,” Johnson said.
President Robert Nelsen addressed the altercation that happened on campus in an email sent to the Sac State community Friday evening.
“I am deeply disturbed and appalled to learn that there was a fistfight on campus today between students,” Nelsen said. “Today’s incident in no way reflects Sacramento State’s values. Violence on our campus will not be tolerated.”
UPDATE: The original headline for this story cited the description of the event as described in Sac State President Robert Nelsen’s SacSend email. After further reporting,
Someone being assaulted is not a “fistfight” you do this story a disservice by making the victim look responsible. Something tell me that you and President Nelsen wouldn’t refer to a rape as a “sexual encounter” so why marginalize this crime?
This video very clearly shows that Floyd Johnson ll is a provocatour and according to Hill aHarrasser of his his friends. In this video there is mockery made of Hill like some 5th grader would do.Johnson who claims to be the victim is clearly the ringleader and his cronie does his strong arming. By restraining Hills arms trying to set Hill up for a sucker punch. Johnson and co. should be expelled from college. I feel for the Hill kid he was outnumbered at this time…But let the gay community come to action on this. And Johnson and his homophobic punks will be grease stains on the road to freedom.
This is fake news. Headline should read Former Sac State College Republican President Attacked by Mad Man.
How do you label this clear assault as a “fist fight”? There’s obviously a complete ignorance of facts on the authors part or dare we say unethical “journalism” in the choice of words based on some bias due to the political involvement? I’ll refrain from making that judgement for the public, but it is clear.
“Violence on our campus will not be tolerated “, apparently neither will tolerance.
Headline misleading as with much of today’s media. Should have been more to the real story. Mr. Johnson being attached by Mr. Hill.
What disgusting journalism. You know exactly what you were doing when you wrote that headline. When you made the picture of the victim not the assailant. You are trying to push a narrative, and the scary thing is a lot of ignorant people out there fall for this sort of shit. You are terrible.
The true face of the Left, directly to violence. That some mischaracterize Hill as the victim speaks to a level of intellectual dishonesty and deliberate obtuseness I had heretofore would have thought impossible for someone who passed the SAT’s. I am now disabused of that notion, but not as surprised by it that I should be. The masses of Social Justice Storm Troopers on Campus, and their divine Right of Kings approach to matters is really getting old. Hill should be charged criminally and measures should also be taken against him in the Civil Courts . . . the irony of taking an individual so lacking in civility as Hill to a Civil Court is not lost on me, but it makes a delightful juxtaposition. Hill should also be expelled. The milquetoast response from the University is sadly typical, had a Conservative student physically attacked Hill, the howls of self-righteous indignation coming from the Administration, and the usual suspects, would be deafening. What happened to “equality?” Oh wait, when you treat someone equally, they’re no longer special and can’t claim special victim status. How silly of me to forget that.
Terrible headline.
I hope you address this aggravated assault and terroristic threat perpetrated against Mr. Johnson for what it is. There is no doubt this “activist” is not a rational individual and needs to be dealt with in a court of law. He should be banned from campus and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
Darrell Kelly…..you’re clearly a delusional snowflake just like Keaton Hill. Hill was the aggressor, and was only restrained after trying to attack Johnson. There was no retaliation from Johnson, or any indication of an attempted sucker punch, as you have claimed. Thank god Keaton Hill is a classic beta liberal, and that was probably the first punch he’s thrown in his life. Otherwise, things could have turned out bad for Johnson. Hopefully Sac State will uphold the values of their student code of conduct and do the right thing by expelling Keaton Hill.
Title should read:
“RADICAL HOMOSEXUAL ATTACKS BLACK MAN”
The video speaks for itself. I vote jail time for these people that think that mob rules. I have many conservative friends that wouldn’t have let this guy walk away from throwing punches. I applaud the guys that did walk away though. They have more restraint than I would have had. File charges against this idiot. There’s no excuse for this behavior, and the instigator should be kicked out of school.