Former Sac State College Republicans president involved in on-campus ‘fistfight’
December 6, 2019
An altercation that started online turned physical when Keaton Hill was captured on video attacking Floyd Johnson II, president emeritus of the Sacramento State College Republicans.
The fight began after the two exited class. Hill was confronted by Johnson and his friend Henry Seufert due to arguments on Facebook between Johnson and Hill, according to Johnson.
Kaitlin Bennett, a conservative social media personality, posted a video of the altercation that Johnson filmed to Twitter.
This deranged leftist and LGBT activist named Keaton Hill assaulted and threatened to kill @FJtheDeuce, a black conservative at Sacramento State. This is reportedly the 2nd time Keaton has violently attacked college Republicans at @sacstate. pic.twitter.com/7MtvF5IqCe
— Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) December 6, 2019
The video shows Hill repeatedly reaching for Johnson’s phone before Seufert restrains Hill, who repeatedly tells Johnson “You’re gonna end up fucking dead.”
When Hill breaks out of Seufert’s hold, he knocks Johnson’s phone out of his hand, after which Johnson is heard saying “that is not okay.”
Hill then walks off and a woman is seen asking Johnson and Seufert if they are okay and telling Johnson he can file a report, which Johnson replies “I know, yeah.”
“I apologize for lunging at Floyd’s phone,” Hill said Friday evening. “Although I strongly emphasize that it was not without provocation.”
The Sac State Police then arrived and took a report. Hill and Johnson have both claimed to have filed reports with the Office of Student Conduct as well.
“I just want the dude to get help, basically, but if it comes to it I will press charges,” Johnson said.
President Robert Nelsen addressed the altercation that happened on campus in an email sent to the Sac State community Friday evening.
“I am deeply disturbed and appalled to learn that there was a fistfight on campus today between students,” Nelsen said. “Today’s incident in no way reflects Sacramento State’s values. Violence on our campus will not be tolerated.”
Someone being assaulted is not a “fistfight” you do this story a disservice by making the victim look responsible. Something tell me that you and President Nelsen wouldn’t refer to a rape as a “sexual encounter” so why marginalize this crime?
This video very clearly shows that Floyd Johnson ll is a provocatour and according to Hill aHarrasser of his his friends. In this video there is mockery made of Hill like some 5th grader would do.Johnson who claims to be the victim is clearly the ringleader and his cronie does his strong arming. By restraining Hills arms trying to set Hill up for a sucker punch. Johnson and co. should be expelled from college. I feel for the Hill kid he was outnumbered at this time…But let the gay community come to action on this. And Johnson and his homophobic punks will be grease stains on the road to freedom.
This is fake news. Headline should read Former Sac State College Republican President Attacked by Mad Man.
How do you label this clear assault as a “fist fight”? There’s obviously a complete ignorance of facts on the authors part or dare we say unethical “journalism” in the choice of words based on some bias due to the political involvement? I’ll refrain from making that judgement for the public, but it is clear.
“Violence on our campus will not be tolerated “, apparently neither will tolerance.