Former Sac State College Republicans president involved in on-campus ‘fistfight’

An altercation that started online turned physical when Keaton Hill was captured on video attacking Floyd Johnson II, president emeritus of the Sacramento State College Republicans.

The fight began after the two exited class. Hill was confronted by Johnson and his friend Henry Seufert due to arguments on Facebook between Johnson and Hill, according to Johnson.

Kaitlin Bennett, a conservative social media personality, posted a video of the altercation that Johnson filmed to Twitter.

This deranged leftist and LGBT activist named Keaton Hill assaulted and threatened to kill @FJtheDeuce, a black conservative at Sacramento State. This is reportedly the 2nd time Keaton has violently attacked college Republicans at @sacstate. pic.twitter.com/7MtvF5IqCe — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) December 6, 2019

The video shows Hill repeatedly reaching for Johnson’s phone before Seufert restrains Hill, who repeatedly tells Johnson “You’re gonna end up fucking dead.”

When Hill breaks out of Seufert’s hold, he knocks Johnson’s phone out of his hand, after which Johnson is heard saying “that is not okay.”

Hill then walks off and a woman is seen asking Johnson and Seufert if they are okay and telling Johnson he can file a report, which Johnson replies “I know, yeah.”

“I apologize for lunging at Floyd’s phone,” Hill said Friday evening. “Although I strongly emphasize that it was not without provocation.”

The Sac State Police then arrived and took a report. Hill and Johnson have both claimed to have filed reports with the Office of Student Conduct as well.

“I just want the dude to get help, basically, but if it comes to it I will press charges,” Johnson said.

President Robert Nelsen addressed the altercation that happened on campus in an email sent to the Sac State community Friday evening.

“I am deeply disturbed and appalled to learn that there was a fistfight on campus today between students,” Nelsen said. “Today’s incident in no way reflects Sacramento State’s values. Violence on our campus will not be tolerated.”