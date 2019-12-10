CRIME MAP: An assault that went viral and 3 reports of thefts

Every week, The State Hornet will compile crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

Over the course of last week, there were seven crimes reported in the Sacramento State Police Department’s crime logs, four of which were thefts and one assault, which ended up going viral after a video was posted to Twitter.

In the video, College Republicans President Emeritus Floyd Johnson II filmed Sac State student Keaton Hill repeatedly trying to slap Johnson’s phone out of his hand. Both students filed a report with the Office of Student Conduct and are required to avoid contact, according to KCRA.

Report of Theft

Time: Dec. 2, 2019, 16:57:00

Description: Victim reported her wallet was stolen. Occurred between 1657- 1725 hours.

Status: Report Taken- Open Case

Report of Theft

Time: Dec. 3, 2019, 13:53:00

Description: Victim reported the catalytic converter was stolen off his vehicle. Occurred between 1130- 1350 hours.

Status: Case Closed

Report of Theft

Time: Dec. 5, 2019, 13:08:00

Description: Victim reported her bicycle was stolen. Occurred on 12/2/19 between 1100- 1130 hours.

Status: Case Closed

Hit and Run, Property Damage Only

Time: Dec. 6, 2019, 10:22:00

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred on 12/4/19 between 0830- 1400 hours.

Status: Case Closed

Assault/ Battery in Progress

Time: Dec.6, 2019, 11:59:00

Description: Report of two male subjects in a verbal disagreement which escalated to a physical altercation. No weapons, no injuries. Case pending.

Status: Report Take- Open Case

Hit and Run, Property Damage Only

Time: Dec. 6, 2019, 12:39:00

Description: Victim reported his vehicle was damaged. Occurred on 12/2/19 between 0930- 1400 hours.

Status: Case Closed

Report of Theft

Time: Dec. 6, 2019, 22:17:00

Description: Victim reported his scooter was stolen. Occurred between 2030- 2200 hours.

Status: Case Closed